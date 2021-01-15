The SFPD is seeking two suspects in a Thursday afternoon assault in the Excelsior District that has left the victim clinging to life.

The assault took place around 4:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Mission Street and Persia Avenue, as KPIX reports. Apparently there were witnesses, because officers at the scene were informed that two suspects, described as men in their 20s, pushed the victim to the ground.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear what the motive for the attack may have been, and the two suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asking to call the SFPD’s anonymous 24-hour tipline at 415-575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Photo: Getty Images