- The House was readying a second and swift impeachment for President Trump Wednesday, with a four-page article of impeachment charging him with "inciting an insurrection." A small but significant number of Republicans have joined Democrats in supporting the impeachment, which may not end in a Senate trial for weeks or months. [Associated Press]
- You can watch the proceedings live here, which begin with a bunch of procedural votes that are mostly party-line. [NYT]
- The U.S. hit yet another record for daily COVID-19 deaths with over 4,300 on Tuesday. With 380,000 total dead to date, the country is closing in fast on eclipsing the number of Americans who died in World War II, which was around 407,000. [Associated Press]
- Local tech CEO David Friedberg wants to raise the money himself to establish a mass-vaccination site in San Francisco. And Supervisor Matt Haney is joining the call to establish one as well. [ABC 7 / CBS SF]
- UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Ghandi is on board with mass vaccination, and says California ought to scrap the tiered rollout plan because it's too logistically difficult. [KRON4]
- Alphabet finally shut down Trump's YouTube channel late Tuesday over concerns of violence. [CBS SF]
- Three people suffered minor injuries in an apartment fire in Oakland's Laurel District on Tuesday evening. [CBS SF]
- California Democrats are now trying to discredit the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom by saying it's led by "right-wing conspiracy theorists, white nationalists, anti-vaxxers, and groups who encourage violence on our Democratic institutions." [ABC 7]
- New York City is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization, which amount to about $17 million in profit per year for operating a golf course in the Bronx and two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park. [ABC News]
Photo: Getty Images