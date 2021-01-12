- City Administrator Naomi Kelly submitted her letter of resignation to Mayor London Breed today, though still contends the allegations against her husband (and her) come from an "admitted liar." Kelly took a leave last month following new charges against her husband Harlan Kelly, and she is now the fifth city department head to step down or resign in the corruption scandal, though no federal charges have been filed against her. [Chronicle]
- In their COVID update today, SF Mayor London Breed and Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said that it appears the post-holiday surge will not be as aggressive as the post-Thanksgiving surge. "This is some good news," Breed said, however the city remains in a "very difficult spot" as hospitals are full of patients, and the stay-at-home order from the state remains in effect. [LA Times]
- Researchers at UC Berkeley have developed a new rapid COVID-19 test that may have a significant impact in slowing the pandemic. The test utilizes a CRISPR protein that reacts to the RNA in the virus, and the reaction can then be detected with a smartphone camera. [ABC 7]
- The SFMTA is purchasing 30 new hybrid buses to serve now dormant Muni routes. [Examiner]
- Uber and Lyft drivers, along with the SEIU and SEIU California State Council, filed a lawsuit Tuesday with the California Supreme Court, alleging that the just-passed Proposition 22 violates the state constitution. [SF Business Times]
- Rep. Liz Cheney today became the first House Republican to back the impeachment of Trump. [New York Times]
- President-elect Joe Biden is returning a donation from former California Senator Barbara Boxer because she's been "working as a lobbyist for a Chinese firm that allegedly helps Beijing imprison hundreds of thousands of Uighur Muslims in concentration camps." [Chronicle]
- The CDC just announced a new requirement of a negative COVID test for all international travelers entering the U.S. [Associated Press]
Photo: Anthony Delanoix