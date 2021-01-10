- Over 250 individuals have donated more than $14K toward repairing the damaged cherry blossom trees in Japantown after they were found vandalized Tuesday morning. The GoFundMe page dedicated to the effort had an initial goal of $5K to help fix the famous trees — a number that's now been handily eclipsed; San Francisco police are still investigating the crime. [KPIX]
- A 28-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash where the southbound 101 splits into Interstate Highway 80. The collision was reported around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning after the motorcycle drifted into a barrier wall before striking a sign pole. [Patch]
- Because of the pandemic's fiscal blows to City resources... is any semblance free parking on its last leg in San Francisco? [Examiner]
- As part of the massive rapid testing effort starting today in the Mission District, volunteers are turning out to get residents of the neighborhood tested. [Mission Local]
- This 31-year-old was the Wikipedia page of a fit, healthy millennial before he contracted COVID-19; now his lingering long-term symptoms from the disease have left him disabled. [Chronicle]
- Next week's forecast is going to be a dry, but cold one with lows in the mid-30s; expect cloudy skies and foggy conditions through most of the week starting tonight. [SFGate]
- A San Jose shooting late Saturday evening left one man in critical condition. [KRON4]
- Pieces have been found from the Indonesian commercial jet that went missing Saturday. [NYT]
- Amazon has officially booted Parler off it's hosting service — leaving many to think the right-win networking app could find its way off the internet soon. [Vox]
Image: Courtesy of Getty Images via Laura Drake