- The U.S. passed the 20 million mark for COVID cases as of Friday morning. The Bay Area added 6,000 new cases yesterday and 91 deaths, and California added over 34,000 cases and 573 deaths. [SFist]
- A large fire destroyed four homes on Del Monte Street in the Outer Mission early Friday morning, and displaced 17 people. This was the same short street where the killing and dismemberment of 73-year-old Benedict Ching happened last year. [KRON4]
- There was also a small exterior fire on the 1400 block of Church Street, but no one was displaced. [SFFD/Twitter]
- California has some new laws taking effect today. [Examiner]
- Police in San Jose dispersed an "unlawful assembly" on Thursday evening that they referred to as a "protest," though it's not clear what the protest was about, and it apparently turned violent toward a person not involved in the protest. [Chronicle / Bay City News]
- Santa Clara County is making more free testing sites available as COVID cases surge. [CBS SF]
- Following a Twitter scandal in which the school board's president's wife tweeted something racist about Kamala Harris, the Las Lomitas School District in Menlo Park/Atherton has appointed its first Asian American member. [ABC 7]
- Restaurants doing delivery and liquor stores around the Bay did bang-up business on New Year's Eve. [KTVU]
- The 49ers are back at home at Levi's Stadium playing the Seattle Seahawks today. [Examiner]
Photo: Lukewho2/Instagram