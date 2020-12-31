- The Red Cross in the Bay Area is putting out an urgent plea for convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19. Anyone who tested positive for the virus more than two weeks ago and has recovered is being asked to donate blood, so that their antibodies may be used to treat severely ill patients. [CBS SF]
- SF's Rec and Parks Department is shutting off all the holiday light displays in Golden Gate Park this evening to discourage crowds from gathering, and multiple parking lots will be closed including those at Ocean Beach and Marina Green. [NBC Bay Area]
- While virus cases are surging in many parts of California, the Bay Area continues to be doing better than Southern California or the Central Valley. [Chronicle]
- Doctors treating COVID patients at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek are using prone positioning (lying a patient on their stomach) earlier in treatment, sometimes helping avoid intubation. [ABC 7]
- SF General is seeking help identifying an elderly patient found unconscious at 22nd and Folsom on Christmas Eve. [CBS SF]
- San Jose just doubled its fines for shooting off illegal fireworks, and it's now $1,000 for the first offense. [KTVU]
- Alameda police are seeking the public's help in identifying two armed robbery suspects who shot at someone on Tuesday night. [CBS SF]
- Incontro Restaurant in Danville continues to defy state and local health orders and is serving diners outdoors, and people are driving from miles away in order to show their support. [NBC Bay Area]
- The New York Times' California Today column has a look back at 2020 in CA in pictures, and reminds us that Kobe Bryant died in January. [New York Times]
