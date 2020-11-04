- California's new COVID cases don't constitute a new wave or surge, says Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. He said cases and hospitalizations were remaining steady with a modest uptick, and that the state's reopening tiers were helping with this. [ABC 7]
- Actress Lori Loughlin started her two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin Jail on Friday. Like Felicity Huffman before her, Loughlin came to the Bay Area to do her time, and her sentence started with a 14-day mandatory COVID quarantine, with all her meals delivered to her cell in brown bags. [East Bay Times]
- Apparently the Trump camp was fuming mad last night after Fox News was the first to call Arizona for Biden. They made frantic, unsuccessful calls to get the call retracted, while Fox's decision desk doubled down on the call. [New York Times]
- Trump is now suing three states to halt ballot counting because he is losing, including Georgia. [Associated Press]
- Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin won a landslide reelection victory on Tuesday. [CBS SF]
- The Democrats can still win the Senate, despite disappointing victories by Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham, if they win seats in Michigan and Georgia. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- Thanks to more people at home on their phones, gaming company Zynga posted record third-quarter revenue. [SF Business Times]
Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images