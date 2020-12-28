- Former SFPD officer Christopher Samayoa, who was still a rookie in training when he fatally shot carjacking suspect Keita O’Neil through the passenger window of a squad car in December 2017, pleaded not guilty today in a manslaughter case brought by the District Attorney's Office last month. Samayoa appeared virtually in a Zoom court session on Monday, and will return for a preliminary hearing on February 26. [Examiner]
- A man was arrested Monday after hitting a San Ramon police officer and dragging him with his car, and then leading authorities on a chase through three counties. [ABC 7]
- A hit-and-run collision at Geary and Divisadero sent a 61-year-old man to the hospital early Monday morning, and police are still seeking the suspect vehicle. [CBS SF]
- A Marin County teen has been identified as the driver of a vehicle killed in a collision on Highway 121 in Sonoma on Christmas Eve. [Press-Democrat]
- An 88-year-old at-risk patient at Kaiser's Fremont hospital was found after going missing on Monday. [KRON4]
- Curiously, the Moderna coronavirus vaccine has been seen causing swelling in people who have had cosmetic fillers in the face or lips. [ABC 7]
- A local sea lion returned to the ocean Monday after a long recovery from a severe shark bite and domoic acid poisoning. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: Darwin Bell