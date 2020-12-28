A female driver was critically injured after her car plunged off a cliff at Fort Funston on Christmas Day, and the upside-down car was still on the beach as of Sunday, draped in police tape.

SFist briefly noted the crash on Friday, after the incident was reported around 8:40 a.m. on Christmas morning. The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene and rescued one female victim inside the Toyota Prius. She was reportedly in "serious condition" after the crash, and her name has not been released.

How the car drove off the cliff remains under investigation, but the cliff's edge where the car drove off is reportedly about 100 yards from the Fort Funston parking lot.

UPDATE- ONLY ONE VICTIM FEMALE ADULT RESCUED BEING TAKEN OFF BEACH NOW BY CLIFF RESCUE 34 -- WE WILL NOT BE USING THE HELICOPTER https://t.co/fvSFR6vJkl pic.twitter.com/qEbzTDjk1O — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 25, 2020



As BrokeAss Stuart reports, the car was still there as of Sunday — and the logistics of getting it out of there may prove complicated.



On Twitter, the Golden Gate National Park Service asked the public to "Please stay clear of vehicle while we work to remove it over the next few days."