- A large Good Boy took a tumble down a rocky cliffside near Coit Tower — but was safely rescued. "Loki,” a labrador retriever, managed to get through a hole in a fence near Greenwich Street Steps where he then went on an adventure that led him to take a serious fall; Loki was rescued by SF police and firefighters and was promptly treated by a veterinarian before returning home to his family. [KPIX]
- It's going to be a Dungeness crab-free Christmas today. Though the California Fish and Wildlife Department greenlit the start of the Dungeness crab season to begin December 23, a dispute between fisherman and wholesalers has ultimately meant a crustacean-less holiday for many San Franciscans this year. [Eater SF]
- Anyone else see the very "magical" sunrise over the SF Bay this morning? [KRON4]
- Of course, there was an indoor mask-free church service at the controversial Calvary Chapel in San Jose yesterday. [ABC7]
- Despite cases of COVID-19 surging across the country, holiday air travel this week reached a post-March high. [NBC]
- You might’ve noticed among the most massive vessels to travel into the San Francisco Bay in some time as they docked at Oakland's Drake Bay — carrying container cranes. [KTVU]
- After filling up on the holiday carbs this evening, take a well-lit stroll throughout East Bay's Picardy Drive to appreciate all the holiday light decorations. [Oaklandside]
Image: Getty Images via viavado