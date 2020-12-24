- The 196 unhoused people who died in the South Bay county this year are each currently memorialized with a tombstone in San Jose's McEntee Plaza. The individual displays include each person's name, age, and a painted flower over their "temporary tombstone"; this year's count represents a 35 death increase in the homeless community since 2019. [Hoodline]
- New data from the SFDPH suggest that areas in the city that have the least access to testing are the most affected by COVID-19. The Department of Public Health released testing data this week that shows how testing resources have neglected to reach the most impacted communities and neighborhoods in San Francisco, but it did however show how zip codes in the Mission District have seen substantial improvements in testing. [Mission Local]
- Not even a global health crisis could stop Glide from hosting its annual Christmas Eve prime rib dinner today — which offered north of 2,000 meals to San Franciscans in need of a holiday meal. [Hoodline]
- For those suffering from food insecurity this holiday season, this interactive will help them find an operational food pantry. [ABC7]
- Here's a reminder that Christmas in San Francisco used to be a much larger affair. [SFGate]
- This nostalgic San Francisco street corner sits as a reminder that "it's OK to be alone in a crowd." [The Bold Italic]
- As the most recent COVID-relief package hangs in the very balance, Trump has (in line with his past behavior) chosen to go golfing instead of working on seeing the stimulus bill to fruition. [CNN]
- But in a bit of scientific good news: Many health experts believe the current group of vaccines approved for "emergency use" by the FDA will still work against the new, more contagious COVID-19 strain emerging out of the UK and elsewhere in the world. [Washington Post]
Image: Getty Images via Steven-Baranek