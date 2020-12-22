- One man was fatally shot and another was wounded in a freeway shooting in San Francisco Monday night. The shooting happened on southbound 101 near Cesar Chavez, and all southbound lanes were temporarily shut down for the investigation. [ABC 7]
- More Americans died in 2020 than in any other year in the nation's history. With 320,000 COVID deaths and counting, we are on track to have over 3.2 million total deaths, 15% more than in 2019. [Associated Press]
- The SF Board of Supervisors is holding a special hearing today on the issue of reopening schools in the city, which was tentatively scheduled for January 25. [48 Hills]
- An Oakland man was charged in federal court Monday with holding up and robbing mail carriers over a six-week period this summer — partly with the intention of finding EDD debit cards and stealing unemployment benefits. [Chronicle]
- San Mateo County is considering criminal penalties for a Daly City gym that has been a repeat offender with shutdown orders and continues to allow members inside to work out. [KRON4]
- A guy walked into a Chase bank in Santa Rosa and robbed it after passing a note to a teller, and now a reward is being offered for his arrest. [CBS SF]
- In spite of an outbreak early in the pandemic, Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco has managed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 fairly well and has the lowest death rate among long-term care facilities of its size in the region — with only a single death recorded on Dec. 11. [ABC 7]
- The story of how the second stimulus deal came together, in part thanks to some compromise framework hammered out by some centrists in the Senate. [New York Times]
Photo: CaltransD4/Twitter