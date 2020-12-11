A 38-year-old Piedmont man has been arrested and charged in the homicide of a San Francisco man, following a fight between the two men that began on a Muni bus.

The altercation that led to the death of 69-year-old Henry Kemp began on board a Muni bus on the morning of February 3, 2020. Kemp was allegedly dragged off the bus by a male suspect and onto the sidewalk near the intersection of Geary and Hyde Streets, as the Examiner reported at the time. He was then pushed to the sidewalk and badly injured — ultimately succumbing to his injuries in the hospital a month later, on March 8. The case was then ruled a homicide, the fourth of the year in San Francisco.

As KPIX reports via the SFPD, Dominic Green of Piedmont was arrested for the crime and taken into custody on Wednesday on manslaughter charges. Green is being held on $300,000 bail.

Green was identified in the investigation at least in part through a description provided by Kemp at the scene, before he was hospitalized.

The details of whether or how the two men knew each other have not been publicized.

SFist will update you when Green has a court date.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images