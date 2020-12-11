- Sonoma County is joining six other Bay Area counties in a broad stay-at-home order beginning at midnight tonight. As the county sees the same spike in cases and hospitalizations, Sonoma will shut down outdoor dining, wineries, personal services, non-essential vacation rentals, and more until at least January 9. [Press Democrat]
- Rain is coming to the Bay Area, after nearly a month of extended dryness, on Saturday and Sunday. Santa Rosa is predicted to get close to an inch on Sunday, with SF likely to see half that, and more rain may be coming Wednesday as well. [KTVU]
- State officials are promising that the rich and famous in California will not have access to the vaccine unless they are in an eligible category. They say that vaccine access will be tightly controlled — we'll see about that! [NBC Bay Area]
- Right now, there are a number of restrictions on travelers coming to California for the holidays, but most of them are on the honor system. Quarantining is requested, and hotels are open for "essential" travelers, like nurses, but hotels don't know who you are or where you're coming from, though they may ask. [New York Times]
- Following media coverage this week, the East Bay Regional Parks District is suspending its practice of shooting feral cats. [ABC7]
- Original Joe's in North Beach claiming a loophole in the outdoor dining rules — they're not serving people outside or encouraging them to eat there, but they've left tables and heat lamps out for people waiting for their takeout orders. [KRON4]
- The nonprofit behind the San Francisco International Arts Festival, which sued Mayor London Breed in October after its permit for an outdoor event at Fort Mason was revoked, is hosting a fundraiser this weekend, online. [KRON4]
- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were jointly named Time's Person of the Year. [Associated Press]
- As they remain in shutdown, SFMOMA is offering virtual exhibits and craft activities for families stuck at home. [ABC7]
