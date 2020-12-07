- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has been tapped to be Biden's Health and Human Services Secretary, leaving another big job for Newsom to fill. Becerra will be the first Latinx person to have the role. [KQED / New York Times]
- PG&E canceled its Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the Sierra foothills and North Bay mountains, but winds are still blowing and a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. [KRON4]
- California topped 30,000 new COVID cases in a single day on Saturday, another grim new record. [SFGate]
- Congress is unveiling a $908 billion stimulus bill today, but it will not include any $1,200 checks for citizens, and only includes a $300 additional weekly unemployment benefit. [Associated Press]
- UC Berkeley police are seeking four suspects involved in an alleged carjacking at gunpoint Sunday night in a university-owned parking garage. [NBC Bay Area]
- A woman apparently under the influence of a substance was arrested Saturday after she was seen walking into traffic carrying a four-month-old infant on 101 in Mill Valley. [ABC7]
- A 71-year-old hiker and his dog were rescued Sunday morning in the Cascade Canyon area of Marin County, near Fairfax, after getting over-tired and spending the night in drainage creek. [CBS SF]
- Bob Dylan has sold his entire music catalog — more than 600 songs spanning 60 years — to Universal Music Publishing Group for a rumored $300 million. [New York Times]
