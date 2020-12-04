The SPFD is hunting for a suspect following a shooting this morning in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Friday on the 600 block of Harrison Street. As NBC Bay Area reports, a 50-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The alleged gunman then fled into a nearby building — apparently the former Supperclub space at 657 Harrison Street — and disappeared. SFPD officers set up a perimeter and were continuing to search for the suspect, per NBC Bay Area.

Former SFist editor Brock Keeling tweeted a photo from the scene, with police focused on the open door to the former nightclub.

Police wait outside shuttered nightclub supperclub in SoMa. Shooting suspect at large. pic.twitter.com/2U67x0CwsG — Brock Keeling (@BrockKeeling) December 4, 2020

Police are calling this an "isolated incident" and they say that the alleged gunman is not a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.