The SPFD is hunting for a suspect following a shooting this morning in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Friday on the 600 block of Harrison Street. As NBC Bay Area reports, a 50-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The alleged gunman then fled into a nearby building — apparently the former Supperclub space at 657 Harrison Street — and disappeared. SFPD officers set up a perimeter and were continuing to search for the suspect, per NBC Bay Area.

Former SFist editor Brock Keeling tweeted a photo from the scene, with police focused on the open door to the former nightclub.

Police are calling this an "isolated incident" and they say that the alleged gunman is not a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.