- Indicative of the rise in COVID cases citywide, a pop-up testing site at 24th & Mission has preliminarily found 9% to 10% positive cases among those tested between Sunday and Tuesday. This is up from the 6% positivity rate found at the same site over three days last week, though the rate was 8% among Latinx residents getting tested. [Mission Local]
- Another charming person has been arrested for not wearing a mask in a retail establishment, this time a dude in a Morgan Hill Target store who allegedly pulled out a handgun when he was confronted. [CBS SF]
- Even moreso than last week, Santa Clara County ICUs are nearing capacity amid the current surge. [KTVU]
- Thuy Nguyen, the co-founder and proprietor of San Francisco Skate Club on Divisadero, has died of cancer at age 41. [Chronicle]
- Four staff members and nine youth detainees have tested COVID-positive in a mini-outbreak at Santa Clara County's juvenile detention facilities. [Chronicle]
- Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County has reopened following a closure last night and today for a homicide investigation — and the victim is said to be a male in a vehicle who had been deceased for some time. [CBS SF]
- Upper Haight arcade/print shop Free Gold Watch is holding on despite being forced to close for gaming, but Coin-Op Game Room in SoMa has shuttered for good, as have some other Bay Area arcades. [SF Weekly]
