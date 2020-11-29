- At noon today, San Francisco will roll back (or reduce) the capacity of certain activities to conform with the state's "purple" tier requirements. Starting tomorrow, November 30, the City will also comply with the 10:00 p.m. and 5 a.m. stay-at-home curfew. [Twitter]
- A Beach Hazard Warning has been issued at San Francisco and other Bay Area beaches. The National Weather Service noted that sneaker waves and rip currents are noticeably strong; the warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. [KRON4]
- Tha pandemic has made many nostalgic things popular again – including trading cards. [SFGate]
- San Jose's Christmas in the Park features a COVID-friendly drive-thru experience this year. [NBC Bay Area]
- One of the largest COVID-19 testing efforts in the city has begun today in the Mission; the UCSF and Latino Task Force joint effort is aiming to test some 2,000 residents per day over the course of three days. [Mission Local]
- Let this bathing hummingbird help lower your blood pressure and anxiety levels today amid... well... everything. [KRON4]
- United Airlines has started shipping Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on charter flights. [WSJ]
- Much like how brown bears and cougars are sometimes subjected to illegal hunting in state and national parks, other large mammals from across the world — like African and Asian elephants, Asiatic tigers, and South American Jaguars — are seeing their numbers dwindle from poaching inside wildlife sanctuaries. [Mongabay]
- Even though Thanksgiving has long passed, the Bay Area's invasive turkeys have been running (gobbling?) around for over a century. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Getty Images via ibsky