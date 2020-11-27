San Francisco-based grocery delivery startup Good Eggs left an unknown number of customers high and dry with nothing to eat on Thanksgiving — forcing some on last-minute grocery runs and others ordering takeout and fuming on social media.

The delivery disaster was due to an outage in the company's warehouse computer system on Wednesday morning, which apparently delayed so many orders from going out that some never arrived. Good Eggs CEO Bentley Hall explained the situation in an apologetic Twitter thread on Thursday.

"Early [Wednesday] morning, at a time when we should have been picking orders for our biggest and most important day of the year, we experienced a multi-hour warehouse system outage," Hall writes. "Once the system was back up and running, we were too optimistic about the how long it would take to fully catch up and get all of your orders out the door."

Hall said he was "devastated" and "deeply disappointed" at the failure, and said, "I am fully responsible for the results, the inadequate [communication] and the frustration."

Customers began complaining on social media on Wednesday as alerts arrived from Good Eggs about delivery delays. In some cases, San Francisco customers received notices that only some of their groceries — "the proteins, pies, Good Eggs Kitchen items and produce" — would arrive between midnight and 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. As one friend of SFist wrote on Facebook, "Good Eggs you had one job! How bout you don’t leave my raw turkey on my porch between midnight and 8 am?"

The delays appear to have begun before this Wednesday system outage however, according to another social media user who said a scheduled Tuesday night delivery delayed until Wednesday morning, and then never arrived.

One Twitterer, heatherlynn, posted that her "elderly, high risk parents scheduled an order two weeks ago" and then waited up until 2 a.m. Thursday for the delivery, which never arrived. And on Thursday, no groceries arrived and neither did any communication from Good Eggs.

And to think just three weeks, the company was blogging about the 3,700 turkeys they ordered from suppliers in advance of the holiday.

Good Eggs has promised refunds for missed orders, but the Mercury News says the company declined to respond to a request for further comments — and they're likely all in a crisis PR meeting right now.

That same friend of SFist said she had not yet received any refund as of Friday, and added, "A refund for stuff that never got delivered isn’t exactly making it right. It’s just the start of making it less wrong."