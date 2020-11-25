- A Muni operator has died from COVID-19 complications. The operator, whose name isn't being released, had been on long-term leave since before the pandemic began, so it does not appear that they became infected on the job, but 90 Muni employees have been infected to date. [Chronicle]
- A federal judge has struck down a rule that the California DMV has against vanity license plates with words it considers "offensive to good taste and decency." The First Amendment protects Californians' rights to put everything but swear words and hate speech on plates, the judge ruled, including an Oakland gay man who wanted a plate that said "QUEER." [Associated Press]
- The homeless man suspected of stabbing five people, two of them fatally, at a church-run shelter in San Jose on Sunday night, had violated conditions of a supervised release from a domestic violence charge in June. Investigators are also looking into whether he had been using meth. [Mercury News]
- The remains of 54-year-old Christina D. Emmett, who was reported missing three days ago in Mendocino County, have been found in the Russian River. Foul play is not suspected, and it is not clear if her death may have been accidental, or a suicide. [Mercury News]
- Parts of Southern California, including mountain areas in Los Angeles County, are set to have their power shut off on Thanksgiving Day due to dangerous wind conditions and potential for fire. [Bloomberg]
- Square is buying Credit Karma's tax business for $50 million. [SF Business Times]
- And publishing house Simon & Schuster is getting bought by Penguin Random House, creating a megapublisher. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images