A married couple from Central California was convicted today in the 2019 road-rage murder of Raul Garcia in Antioch. A jury convicted 26-year-old Tearri Richard and 26-year-old Lakia Poles, both of Tulare, for a freeway shooting that followed an altercation at a gas station in September 2019. [CBS SF]
No Bay Area counties experienced any change in their tier status under the state's reopening guidelines as of Tuesday. The state moved eight California counties to different tiers: tiny Modoc County moved from "Red" to "Orange"; Alpine and Mariposa counties were moved from "Yellow" to "Orange";Calaveras County was moved from "Orange" to "Red"; Colusa, Del Norte and Humboldt counties were moved from "Red" to "Purple."; and Lassen County was moved two tiers, from "Orange" to "Purple." [ABC7]
SF's Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax said a change for San Francisco from "Red" to "Purple" could happen any day this week, now that the state is not restricting tier updates to Tuesday only. [SFGate]
Governor Gavin Newsom, in an effort to drum up new leads for investigators, announced a new $50,000 reward for tips in solving the 2007 cold-case murder of Emerson Zuniga in Fremont. [CBS SF]
YouTube temporarily suspended conservative/conspiracy news network OANN for spreading coronavirus misinformation. (And presumably they're losing their White House press credentials soon.) [CNN]
Meals on Wheels San Francisco just opened a brand new kitchen and distribution facility in the Bayview capable of producing 30,000 meals per day. [Chronicle]
Tahoe ski resorts Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows opened for season pass-holders this morning. [Chronicle]
Poor Ivanka and Jared! They might have to live in New Jersey! [New York Times]
Subscribe to SFist - San Francisco News, Restaurants, Events, & Sports
Get the latest posts delivered right to your inbox
—
Day Around the Bay: No Changes to Bay Area County Tier Statuses