- A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara might push the county's healthcare system to its limits. The county, which is in the state's purple tier, has trended higher — and confirmed more coronavirus cases — than any other Bay Area county since the pandemic began in march. [KPIX]
- One of Gavin Newsom's kids is now in quarantine after being possibly exposed to COVID-19. The child was exposed at his private school and is undergoing a 14-day quarantine; Newson infamously attended a large dinner party at French Laundry earlier this month — completely contradicting the social distancing advice he's been giving over the past few months. [POLITICO]
- In an unfortunate spat of déjà vu: California nursing homes are, again, experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Specialty care facilities have become ground-zero for coronavirus outbreaks due to their inherent communal nature; retirement homes across the state are now bracing for upticks in COVID-19 cases and may resort back to the more strict precautions they took earlier in the year. [ABC7]
- Regardless of any very presidential (and stable-genius-evoking) concession speech to come, Twitter will hand over its @POTUS account to Joe Biden's team on Inauguration Day. [KRON4]
- The California Rebuilding Fund, a new loan program launched by the state to help small businesses ride out the pandemic, began accepting applications on Friday for loans of up to $100,000 with a 4.25% interest rate over five years. [KTVU]
- For those always interested in screen printing: there's an outdoor workshop on just that in the Mission District today, hosted by the State Of Flux Shop at 1176 Valencia Street. [Mission Local]
- Santa Clara has seen a notable increase in fentanyl-related deaths this year. [Hoodline]
- California experienced its first million-acre "megafire" this year, with four million acres burned across the state so far in 2020; the South American country Bolivia is currently set to match California with 3.4 million acres being charred over the past few months alone. [Mongabay]
- Here's how to help those less fortunate than you this Thanksgiving. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Aerial view of Silicon Valley (Courtesy of Getty Images via SpVVK)