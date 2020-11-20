- A data analysis done by ABC7 showed Marin County has the highest COVID-19 per capita death rate among Bay Area counties. However, the meta analysis didn't include those who died in the San Quentin State Prison; the news outlet estimates that one out of every 2,600 people have died from the virus in Marin County; the vast majority — 84% — who died in Marin County from the coronavirus were "residents of long-term care or skilled nursing facilities." [ABC7]
- COVID-19 testing "pop-ups" are set to spring up across San Francisco ahead of Thanksgiving. The UCSF, the Latino Task Force, and other community groups are going to offer free COVID-19 testing at "high-viral" neighborhoods like the Mission District, Bayview, and the Tenderloin this weekend and into next week; walk-ins and scheduled appointments will be accepted for people to get the "gift of health." [Mission Local]
- This infamous home (that's recently undergone a complete renovation) in the Castro has sold for $4.8M. [Hoodline]
- For those living in their cars — who also work as rideshare drivers — the pandemic is proving to be a never-ending carousel of distress. [SF Public Press]
- Even with a new round of funding to Project Roomkey, it's unclear how much longer Alameda County's hotel shelter program will last. [Oaklanside]
- A Sunnyside neighborhood group is calling for local creatives to join its 2020 Socially Distanced Drawing Contest, which begins this Sunday, November 22. [Hoodline]
- A headline to heed in the looming days until Thanksgiving: Don’t Get Tested Then Have Everyone Over for Thanksgiving. Just Don’t. [Eater SF]
- Here's a window into how Vice President-Elect Harris’s upbringing molded her political and policy leanings — after being raised in the East Bay. [The Bold Italic]
- And karma has again visited to the current First Family with Donald Trump Jr. now testing positive for COVID-19; if you also want a good smirk to come across your mug, read this glorious farewell ode to the 42-year-old via Slate. [CNN]
Image: Getty Images via Chris LaBasco