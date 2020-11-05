- A range of different protests happened in cities across the country last night, some demanding to "count every vote," and Trump supporters demanding to "stop the count." Armed protesters tried to disrupt counting outside a Phoenix location, while large demonstrations happened in Minneapolis, Chicago, Portland, and elsewhere. [New York Times]
- The District 1 supervisor's race in SF remains too close to call, and probably will stay that way for days. Connie Chan likely holds a slight edge over moderate candidate Marjan Philhour, with about 800 more votes after Wednesday's last ranked-choice tabulation. [Examiner / SF Elections]
- In District 7, Joe Engardio has a three-point lead over Vilaska Nguyen and Myrna Melgar, but that race is also still undecided. [SF Elections]
- The Trump campaign was holding a press conference in Las Vegas this morning as votes are still being counted. [KRON4]
- Officials in Georgia said there were still about 60,000 votes left to be counted there, and they gave a county-by-county breakdown of where those votes are coming from. [CNN]
- With the votes left to be counted in GA, AZ, NV, and PA, Biden appears to have an edge. [New York Times]
- A group of activists gathered outside Twitter headquarters Wednesday night to protest the platform's role as Trump's personal "megaphone." [ABC 7]
- House Democrats, surprised and disappointed by a number of losses in races across the country, will be focusing their post-game questions on Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic National Committee. [Chronicle]
- A UC Berkeley football player has tested positive for COVID, marking the first such case on the Cal team this season. [KRON4]
- Despite Kendrick Bourne's positive test, the 49ers-Packers game is still on for tonight. [KRON4]
Photo: Peter Gonzalez