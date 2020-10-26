- Despite high winds across the Bay Area, no new major fires took shape on Sunday night. A couple of small brush fires were put out quickly in Castro Valley, south of Sebastopol, and north of Healdsburg; power was out for around 332,000 PG&E customers; and a peak wind gust of 89 mph was recorded on Mount St. Helena. [Chronicle / KTVU]
- The brush fire in Castro Valley got to within 50 feet of a home. [ABC7]
- The Pope Fire, which broke out Saturday near the origin of the Glass Fire in northern Napa County, was 100-percent contained as of Sunday night after burning 61 acres. [ABC7]
- The Oakland Zoo is closed due to the power shutoffs. [KRON4]
- A smash-and-grab car burglary was captured on a dash cam last week at a tourist parking area near Lombard Street. [KRON4]
- The owner of Sonoma Fit, a gym in Sonoma County, has been fined $1,000 for violating public health orders and operating indoors, and being defiant about doing so. [ABC7]
- Like Facebook, Google, and Amazon, LinkedIn is telling workers to stay home until July. [ABC7]
- A nest of 100 to 200 murder hornets was "vacuumed" out after it was found in a hollowed out tree in Blaine, Washington on Saturday. [Associated Press]
Photo: Andrei Stanescu/Getty Images