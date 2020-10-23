While this is no time to be hosting a food event with a crowded tasting tent and long lines for cocktails, local restaurant lobby group the Golden Gate Restaurant Association (GGRA) still wanted to bring some attention to the hobbled local food scene during the time of year when they would normally be hosting Eat Drink SF.

What began over a decade ago as an ambitious and lavish affair with a huge tent set up in Union Square, Eat Drink SF has changed location and shape since then, moving first to Fort mason and then returning in August 2019 as a pared-down mini-fest at The Midway in Dogpatch. There were still delicious bites all around and new booze concoctions to sample, but it was a much smaller event than previous years with a bit more of a focus on Instagrammable moments — like this 3-D cocktail-printing robot.

This year, organizers decided to turn Eat Drink SF into something else entirely. Like previous years, there are classes and demos — this time virtual, of course — but mainly this is more of a Restaurant Week, with a series of promotional meal-deals at 100 participating restaurants around the city. Restaurant Week usually happens during traditional downtimes for the industry, like January. But since it's been slump for everyone, basically, for months, it's nice to give people a reason to dine out, if they're so inclined, while the weather is as nice as it is — and barely month into the time that local restaurants have been allowed to bring diners indoors at 25-percent capacity.

Eat Drink SF goes on for 10 days and it's being billed as "10 days of dining, culture, and community." Read more about the virtual programming here, and note there is a special kick-off dinner tonight in The Vault garden downtown with a couple of tables still available. It's four courses from six chefs for $175 per person.

There are "Neighborhood Nights" between now and next weekend highlighting the participating restaurants and their prix fixes in neighborhoods throughout the city.

There's also a "closing night" surf-and-turf dinner at Epic Steak/Waterbar on Sunday, November 1 for $127 that looks pretty good too.

Photo: Instagram