Two suspects in an Audi that was reported stolen in San Francisco led police on a chase after an attempted traffic stop in Contra Costa County Friday night, and the chase concluded quickly after they got a flat tire.

As KPIX reports, via Antioch police, officers attempted to pull over the Audi after spotting it on Highway 4 on Friday near 242 in Concord, and the two unnamed suspects led police on a "short pursuit" that ended by the 680 interchange. The Audi reportedly tried to exit onto 680, and ended up popping a tire in the process and disabling the vehicle.

The Antioch Police Department reports on Facebook that after attempting to detain the suspects, they "fled from our infamous bracelet fittings into an open field, but were eventually captured and fitted nonetheless." The Antioch officers were aided at this point by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

When police then searched the car, they reportedly found three firearms including what appears to be an AR-style rifle.

Photo: Antioch Police/Facebook

The two suspects were both prohibited from being in possession of weapons due to prior convictions, and one suspect, per KPIX, "was already on probation for robbery and firearms violations in San Francisco."

The pair were then booked into the county jail in Martinez on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal firearm possession, and probation violations.

We'll update you if we learn more.