- California is officially lifting the guidance against private gatherings, but strongly recommends limiting them to a maximum of three households and doing everything outdoors. Also there should be enough physical distance to stay six feet apart. [New York Times]
- BART police are investigating a kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault that reportedly happened after midnight on Saturday at Bayfair Station in the East Bay. [Chronicle]
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a 48-hour deadline for stimulus deal talks to accomplish something before the election, ending on Tuesday. [CNN]
- One Concord family epitomizes how socioeconomic pressures can bring COVID-19 into a home and allow it to spread to many family members. [Chronicle]
- Berkeley city crews spent Sunday morning clearing debris and accumulated furniture from a sprawling homeless encampment along I-80 at the University Avenue exit. [Chronicle]
- Vallejo saw its 23rd homicide of the year on Sunday morning, with the shooting death of a 28-year-old man on Ascot Parkway. [Bay City News]
- Twitter had to block yet another tweet from the Trump administration, this time from Trump's unqualified science advisor Scott Atlas claiming that mask mandates don't work. [Associated Press]
- A new Joe Biden ad faults Trump's COVID response for the ongoing closure of bars and nightclubs. [New York Times]
- The Flaming Lips did a live show last week in Oklahoma in which they were all in plastic bubbles and all of the audience was in individual plastic bubbles too. [Laughing Squid]
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images