A Gilroy man who's considered armed and dangerous was on the loose Monday, and authorities believe he was responsible for the shooting death of a woman on Sunday night in Milpitas.

The suspect, as KPIX reports, has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin James Gitmed of Gilroy, and Milpitas police are actively trying to locate him.

The killing happened on the 30 block of Ranch Drive in Milpitas, and was reported at 10:16 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim in the shooting has only been identified as a 40-year-old San Jose resident, and her name has not been made public. She was, reportedly, known to the suspect and this was not a random act.

Gitmed has been described as a white man, 6-feet-one-inch tall, around 250 pounds, with blond hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos on his arms, hands, and chest. Images of Gitmed appear below.

Press Release: October 10, 2020 Homicide Investigation. Detectives have identified Kevin James Gitmed as the suspect in the homicide. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, please call 9-1-1. #MilpitasPDhttps://t.co/vtG9o4iQXA pic.twitter.com/7bW24oBNe0 — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) October 12, 2020

Anyone who spots Gitmed is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about the crime or about Gitmed's whereabouts is asked to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. You can also submit a tip online via their website.