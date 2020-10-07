- The Ninth Circuit ruled today that Census counting can continue through October. Apparently the census count has reached 99.7% of households, though in several states 1 percent or more remain to be counted. [Associated Press]
- Facebook today widened its previous election-time ban on political advertising. The company already committed to shutting down most political ads one week before the U.S. election, but now it says it will ban all political ads indefinitely in the days and weeks after the election. [New York Times]
- Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order today setting a goal to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030 in order to be resilient for climate change. [Chronicle]
- A staff member in Newsom's office has tested positive for COVID-19, though this staffer reportedly did not interact directly with the governor or any of his immediate staff. [CBS SF]
- Prince Harry was recently spotted wearing a face mask made by a Black-owned business in Oakland. [ABC 7]
- The organization behind Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has donated $3 million to venues and out-of-work musicians. [KQED]
- The Chronicle has the story of a second home in Sonoma County, purchased by multiple members of a Bay Area family, that was a dream-home type renovation in Kenwood, that burned to the ground last week. [Chronicle]
- There's also the story of Danish tech entrepreneur Bjarne Hansen and his friend, the winemaker Brendan Malm, who apparently played a big role in saving their neighbors' and their own homes from flames in Santa Rosa's Skyhawk neighborhood last week. [Chronicle]
