- Before a periodic wind system is expected to clear the haze around the Bay Area, "unhealthy" air conditions are expected in San Francisco and elsewhere today. High-level smoke at about 4,000 feet will continue to affect local air quality Sunday until a wind system begins pushing the smoke eastward and out of the Bay Area; that atmospheric nudge is expected to happen later this afternoon or evening. [ABC7 / PurpleAir.com]
Smoke will linger today. As northwest winds arrive Sunday we expect smoke to start pushing eastward out of the Bay Area. #GlassFire #BayAreaWeekend #DolanFire pic.twitter.com/S2gmwC5ZmB— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 3, 2020
- The next day or two will prove "critical" as President Trump continues fighting an active COVID-19 infection. With dichotomous updates coming from both the White House and those reporting on Trump's condition, his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters outside the Walter Reed hospital yesterday that quote "we're still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery"; this news also comes as information regarding Trump's reported treatments lean toward a severe COVID-19 infection. [KRON4 / NYT]
- Amid shelter-in-place and the City's expanding Slow Streets Program, SF's Great Highway has become a seafront parade of political signage and concrete stretch for outdoor leisure. [SFGate]
- In a topic that's been beaten into the ground (over and over again): San Francisco rents continue to drop — this past month alone showing a 20% decrease in year-over-year rent changes. [Chronicle]
- And largely because of that still-standing renter's market, the Bay Area co-living startup HubHaus is no more, leaving renters and homeowners to fend for themselves. [Chronicle]
- Mayor Breed declared Friday that Trump's coronavirus diagnosis is a "wake up call" for not only San Francisco, but for the entire country. [Bloomberg]
- Human remains have been found near the abandoned vehicle of one Beebee Simmons, a West Berkeley resident who's been missing for over a month, in Humboldt County. [Berkeleyside]
- With WFH policies being adopted en masse, digital nomads are taking to the road — not the skies. [The Bold Italic]
- Megan Thee Stallion turned her first SNL performance last night into a call to protect Black women and bring attention to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron regarding his handling of the Breonna Taylor case. [NPR]
Image: Screenshot via PurpleAir.com