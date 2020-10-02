- The Trumps have COVID, it's all anyone can talk about, but how do we even know what's real anymore? Allegedly, the President and Melania tested positive after he was showing some "coldlike" symptoms, and a day after Hope Hicks — who tested positive earlier in the day — was symptomatic during a rally in Wisconsin. [New York Times]
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was tested on Friday morning out of an abundance of caution, and she said the news about the president is "sad" but may signal a transition to a "saner approach" to the virus. "Going into crowds unmasked and all the rest was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen," she said. [Chronicle]
- Here's a recap of Trump's week, and all the people he interacted with. [KRON4]
- In the universe of lies the President has enveloped us in for four-plus years, this would be a whopper, but it also conveniently gets him out of debates, and will give him more reason to be defiant if he recovers quickly. [Bruni/NYT]
- Joe Biden is said to be getting tested today, after being screamed at by Trump for 90 minutes on Tuesday across a room. [CNN]
- Trump's positive test likely means the cancellation of a planned campaign swing through Southern California. [KQED]
- Horrid person and Republican National Committee Woman from California, Harmeet Dhillon, is already crowing to the press that "if anybody is gonna beat this exposure and this disease, I have high confidence it's gonna be President Trump." [ABC 7]
- Firefighters are bracing for a windy, unpredictable day with the Glass Fire today after a relatively calm night. [KTVU]
- A 23-year-old man was found dead on a BART train at East Dublin Station on Thursday; no foul play is suspected. [East Bay Times]
- An audio tape was leaked last night that features Melania Trump praising the care given to immigrant children in detention centers, and complaining about Christmas decorations. [Chronicle]
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images