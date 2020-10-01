- Cal Fire is warning of spot fires Thursday night in Sonoma and Napa caused by embers blown by strong winds. The next 24 to 36 hours could be bad for the Glass Fire and others still burning. [ABC 7]
- The lit-up Ghirardelli sign over Ghirardelli Square was reinstalled today after a preservation/restoration process. It's now LED and will be able to light up other colors when needed, for holidays, or whatever. [Hoodline]
- Napa County officials are blaming a technical glitch for a text alert that went out warning a huge swath of the Bay Area of immediate fire danger. The alert, meant for only a small portion of Napa near the Glass Fire, went out to residents of Solano, Marin and possibly other counties. [Chronicle]
- Murder charges were filed this week against 26-year-old Berkeley resident Jessie McAllister following a fatal shooting in his home last weekend. The deceased is 39-year-old Alfred Charles Taylor Jr., who was a friend of McAllister. [Berkeleyside]
- AL's Place is back open in the Mission, for both outdoor and indoor seating! There's also a new menu, and plenty of hand sanitizer. [Hoodline]
- Facebook has again revised its policy on political ads saying it will not permit the purchase of any ad that undermines the election process in any way. [New York Times]
- A new report by the city auditor in Oakland has found the Oakland Fire Department has been slow to reform itself four years after the Ghost Ship tragedy. [CBS SF]
- The House has narrowly passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, but a bipartisan deal has not been reached and the Senate will not likely approve the bill as written. [KRON4]
- And now Trump isn't committing to participating in the next two debates, and claims that the debate committee is biased against him. [New York Times]
