What's being called the Campbell Fire has just broken out Thursday morning in the vicinity of Oakville Grade Road and Campbell Creek Road in Napa County, just outside of Yountville on the west side of Highway 29.

The vegetation fire was reported at 10:25 a.m. and given a name, and it has reportedly burned about five acres. As ABC 7 reports, air support is not possible due to the thick smoke blanketing the area.

The fire is several miles southeast of the southeastern edge of the Glass Fire.

Given forecasted winds out of the northwest today, it seems plausible the cause was a flying ember coming from the northwest, from the Glass Fire, though that will be under investigation.

Fire crews were heading into the area to quell the flames, and thankfully the fire appears to be accessible by road at this time.

HAPPENING NOW: @CALFIRELNU confirms a new fire has started on Oakville Grade Rd. N of Yountville. 5 acres right now. Road blocked.



Crews here say air support can’t get in because of thick smoke. #glassfire pic.twitter.com/tA9skvMaA4 — StephanieABC7 (@StephanieABC7) October 1, 2020 Followed nearly two dozen fire engines up Oakville Grade Road, where firefighters are hoping to stop the #GlassFire from jumping to the south side of the roadway here in Napa County. @mercnews pic.twitter.com/xtVkSdSPRR — Maggie Angst (@MaggieAngst) October 1, 2020

At least one local resident reports on Twitter that firefighters have already "knocked it down."

I believe this was the #CampbellFire and they have knocked it down. Crews staying on site for clean-up. — Jody Frease Meijer (@monterossino) October 1, 2020

Let's hope the rest of the day and tomorrow aren't just repeats of this.