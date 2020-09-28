- Air quality in and around San Francisco is expected to be fair today, with only light smoke impact. Smoke from wildfires burning in wine country is blowing offshore for the rest of Monday. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]
- One person was killed and two others were injured by a fallen tree branch while picnicking in Washington Park in Burlingame on Saturday. The 60-foot-long branch caused serious injuries to the two who survived. [Mercury News]
- The fallout from the New York Times' Sunday bombshell revealing President Trump's tax returns of the last 20 years will continue this week, and will certainly impact the debate. If you don't have time to read the whole thing, there's a bulleted highlight version. [New York Times]
- A small earthquake (3.4M) centered near Milpitas shook and rattled parts of the South and East Bay on Sunday afternoon. [CBS SF]
- Some California families are staging a "Zoom-out" protest this week, keeping their kids out of school to protest the fact that schools haven't reopened for in-person classes. [CBS SF]
- Dr. Fauci is once again saying that the U.S. is "not in a good place" right now with an average of 40,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. [ABC 7]
- Hours before it would have taken effect, a federal judge has postponed Trump's order to ban TikTok in the U.S. [Associated Press]
- The 49ers took home another win on Sunday, beating the winless New York Giants 36-9. [KTVU]
Photo: BayViewer/Twitter