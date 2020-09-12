- Looks like the sky above SF this morning is looking a tad normal, but the air quality remains at "unhealthy" levels. As fires continue raging throughout the West Coast, the "smoke cyclon" swirling off the Pacific and inundating the Bay Area with hazy skies and smoke particulates is expected to linger for a few more days — or longer; a Spare the Air alert is currently set through Monday. [KRON4/ABC7/IQAir]
- Oakland could soon become home to the first Black-owned NFL team. Per KPIX, a group of Black business leaders heard back from the NFL Friday about establishing a team in Oakland that would be either wholly- or majority-owned by an African American; regardless of the ownership percentage, the team would become the first-ever Black-owned NFL team in the league's history. [KPIX]
- A watermelon truck pulled up in the Mission District yesterday, offering the large berries — (yes, I looked this up; watermelons are, in fact, a large kind of berry called a "pepo") — until the last one was gone. [Mission Local]
- And there's a new mural, sponsored by the Liberation Law Group, going up on Mission St near 24th Street in the neighborhood soon called Presente! and will be painted by notable street artist Crayone. [Mission Local]
- Despite warnings from air quality trackers, people are braving the opaque, smoke-filled skies to drink at patios across San Francisco. [NBC Bay Area]
- With rogue drivers driving through Slow Street signs (and endangering pedestrians walking, cycling, running on those streets), SFMTA is now testing collapsible bollards, a.k.a "soft-hit posts," to help mitigate the issue. [Hoodline]
- As San Francisco's "tech exodus" continues enticing residents to leave the city for more affordable lifestyles elsewhere, many former locals — like one freelance writer who was priced out of San Francisco years ago — are eyeing this as an opportunity to return. [Guardian]
- Instagram-famous boba tea chain Tiger Sugar is set to open its first Bay Area shop in Cupertino this fall. [Eater SF]
- A woodworking warehouse on Shipley Avenue, between 4th and 5th Streets, in SoMa caught on fire early Saturday morning; no injuries were reported from the three-alarm fire, per SFFD. [KTVU]
