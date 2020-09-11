- Manny's in the Mission District was vandalized last night. An SFist reader emailed us the picture (featured above) showing the massive graffiti job vandals painted on Manny's sometime in the night; the cafe is currently running a GoFundMe campaign to help build "the country’s first outdoor, socially distanced, victory booths," which amassed $5k in donations today alone after the defacing. [Instagram]
- A wayward driver crashed into Fitness SF and Weaver's Coffee & Tea in The Castro early Friday morning. SFPD spokesperson Tiffany Hang told Hoodline that officers responded to the vehicle collision at approximately 1:55 a.m. Friday; Hang also added there were no injuries caused by the accident. [Hoodline]
- Billionaire venture capitalist and still-acting Facebook board member Peter Thiel allegedly met in private with "the racist fringe" that helped Trump rise to power — and win the 2016 presidential election. A Buzzfeed News report today claims Thiel hosted a dinner with one of America's most influential and vocal white nationalists in the summer of 2016; Thiel then apparently emailed said racist notable the next day saying he "enjoyed his company." [Buzzfeed News]
- Covidiots are going after SF eateries that uphold face-covering policies on Yelp, with some users saying they feel "uncomfortable" and "stressed out" when being told to wear a mask when not either macerating or drinking. [Eater SF]
- With hazardous air conditions likely to linger for at least a few more days, the already struggling hospitality industry will have an even harder time climbing out of the hole COVID-19 has dug. [NBC Bay Area]
- A pair of atmosphere “respite centers” have opened in Oakland that allow people to stop by and have a literal deep breath — of smoke-free air. [KRON4]
- A new study suggests that daycares are becoming hotspots for COVID-19 infections that, inevitably, end up spreading into households. [ABC7]
- As Chinatown continues to reel — from a mix of pandemic-fueled racism and listless foot traffic — consider ordering takeout from any one of these fantastic restaurants in the neighborhood tonight. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Courtesy of sf_jef