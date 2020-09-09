As their 2020 NFL season gears up to kick off this Sunday at Levi’s Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers look set to build on their strong history and champion a new loyalty to the Bay with the loss of the Raiders to Sin City. On Tuesday, the 49ers unveiled a new campaign, "Faithful to the Bay," to celebrate the steadfast commitment of the teams’ fans as well as mark the next chapter in the franchise’s storied history.

Photo Courtesy of the San Francisco 49ers

The new campaign is a unifying idea that embodies the shared commitment between fans, the team, and the Bay Area community. It features new branding for the 49ers and Levi’s Stadium as well as opportunities for fans to send user generated content to be displayed during games.

The 49ers have partnered with Mitchell & Ness to bring exclusive "Faithful to the Bay" merchandise to Niner fans and will collaborate with local music legends E-40 and P-Lo, among others, to maintain a "Faithful to the Bay" playlist on Spotify.

In an attempt to reach youth across the Bay Area and beyond, the 49ers will continue to expand community impact through programs such as 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP, offering everything from virtual flag football camps to STEAM education video series for at-home and distance learning. All programs are free to the end user, and you can head to 49ers.com/community to learn more about specific initiatives.

The 49ers are also committing $1M in social justice grants to local and national organizations, distributed to the organizations over the next two years in an effort to provide both immediate and long term support to their work. “In order to qualify for the grant,” the 49ers said in a statement to SFist, “nonprofit organizations had to be focused in one of three areas: racial equality in policing, ending mass incarceration, or educational and economic advancement for young Black people.”

Photo Courtesy of the San Francisco 49ers

More specific announcements regarding the campaign are coming, and fans can expect to find news and original content geared directly towards them at www.49ers.com.

The launch day Tuesday was the culmination of more than a year of hard work and planning, and with it the 49ers have released a video commemorating the evolving legacy they intend to build upon. Get out your best Niners gear and take a look at the video below as it offers a glimpse into what is to come as the season gets underway Sunday. Football is back, baby.