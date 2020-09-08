- Both Santa Clara County and Santa Cruz County moved into the state's "red" tier today. This means that gyms and hair salons can move people indoors at limited capacity, and Santa Cruz is letting restaurants resume limited indoor service as well. [Mercury News]
- Strong winds at high altitude are keeping most of the NorCal fire smoke well above the Bay Area. You're seeing yellow sky and hazy sun, but the air on the ground is actually fine. [ABC7]
- One of the Bay Area companies touting the benefits of blood plasma treatments taken from young people's blood, Alkahest Inc., has been bought outright by Spanish company Grifols S.A. for $146 million. Grifols was already an investor in Alkahest, which shouldn't be confused with Ambrosia Health, the company once touted by Peter Thiel that got dinged by the FDA last year for offering unproven treatments. [SF Business Times]
- San Francisco crossed the 10,000 mark for COVID cases today. [SFist]
- The Bear Fire, burning in Plumas County, is moving toward Butte County (where Paradise is) and has prompted evacuation orders in the small towns of Berry Creek, Brush Creek, and Forbestown. [Chronicle]
- A 12-year-old girl was briefly kidnapped in an odd incident in the Bayview on Saturday. [Examiner]
- Apple is now counter-suing Epic Games following their lawsuit over what they say is a "monopoly over in-app payments." [CBS SF]
- People are still growing a lot of marijuana illegally in CA, and seven people were shot at one illegal grow in Riverside County. [New York Times]
- Mattel has just unveiled "Barbie Día de Muertos," which has a lace embroidered dress with floral and skeleton accents and Calavera face paint. [KRON4]
- Sporty Stanford alums are "fighting back" over the permanent cuts of some of the university's athletic programs. [Chronicle]
