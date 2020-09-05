- After much pressure, the San Francisco Public Health Department released a letter Friday saying that people can visit their loved ones at nursing facilities — albeit outside. The city’s set of new COVID-19 safety-related rules took effect today and will allow nursing homes (that have been free of new coronavirus infections for two weeks) to offer supervised one-hour visits outdoors for those looking to see their loved ones in assisted living facilities. [Chronicle]
- Between maddening traffic and pot-hole-caused car repairs, driving a car in Oakland or San Francisco is a daunting and expensive endeavor. A new WalletHub survey ranks Oakland and San Francisco among the least driver-friendly cities in the United States — which is all the more reason to take up long walks, biking, and public transport to mitigate your carbon footprint. [KPIX]
- Both Mayor Breed and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have a message for you to heed this long holiday weekend: Wear your mask. [Mission Local]
- Ready your reusable water bottles and slather yourself in SPF... because it's going to be another record-breaking heat wave this weekend, particularly for cities in the East Bay. [ABC7]
- Much like SF Pride this year, Oakland Pride kicked off yesterday — online. [Oaklandside]
- With Labor Day weekend upon us, here are a dozen of the best picnic spots to lay a blanket out in San Francisco. [Eater SF]
- For one local writer, lockdown has been both a liberating and illuminating experience, casting light on gender biases and has helped her find "more confidence to dismiss the shallowness of small-minded people." [The Bold Italic]
