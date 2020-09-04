- Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her attorneys have filed a "a barrage of new legal motions seeking dismissal of felony fraud charges against her." Holmes also says that the court made a mistake in siding with prosecutors about her "duty of trust" to investors. [Mercury News]
- Swedish disposable furniture giant IKEA is allegedly going to play an "integral role" in whatever is happening at the still empty 6x6 complex on mid-Market. The shopping mall that wasn't has been bought by Ingka Centres, the shopping mall division of IKEA. [Chronicle]
- A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for parts of the North Bay this weekend. [CBS SF]
- Some Napa County residents are being told to avoid their tap water due to possible contamination after fires. [KRON4]
- Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill today that pulls back on the gig-worker/independent contractor rules put in place by AB5 last year, exempting people like writers, photographers, musicians and more. [Chronicle]
- Mayor London Breed and other city officials stood with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in Dolores Park today to give light-hearted PSAs about mask-wearing. [Mission Local]
- 29 Bay Area journalists, all female, are taking a stand against local media blogger Rich Lieberman whom they say is misogynist and shouldn't be quoted by major news outlets. [ABC 7]
- The Newark Police Department in the East Bay is investigating a bomb threat sent in a mass email to a Newark school today. [CBS SF]
