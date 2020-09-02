The LNU Lightning Complex fires in Sonoma, Napa and several other counties has reached 76-percent containment as Wednesday, with full containment estimated by early next week. The slightly larger SCU Lightning Complex stood at 72-percent contained as of midday Wednesday.

Cal Fire reports that the Walbridge Fire, the western portion of the LNU Complex that continues burning in Sonoma County, is 75-percent contained, and some evacuation warnings remain in effect despite many residents getting to return home over the past several days.

"Northeast winds will bring drier air, especially over northern and eastern portions of the complex today," Cal Fire said in a statement Wednesday morning. "These increasing winds are expected this morning into early afternoon. Crews will continue to work to build containment lines and fire suppression repair teams remain active throughout the area."

Damage assessments have been ongoing across the areas hit by the different flanks of the fire, and today Cal Fire updated its tallies of destroyed and damaged structures in each county. As SFGate reports, Napa County saw 297 homes destroyed and another 38 damaged; while Sonoma County saw at least 159 homes destroyed, and another 10 damaged. In Solano County, where the fire reached portions of Vacavaille two weeks ago, 299 single-family residents were destroyed, along with hundreds more commercial structures and "minor structures."

The SCU Lightning Complex stands at 391,578 acres as of Wednesday, and while at 72-percent contained, a CalFire official said on Monday that firefighters hoped to have this group of fires 100-percent contained later this week.

"Interior islands continue to burn out, consuming heavy brush and dead/down material completely," Cal Fire said. "Dry air above 2,000 [feet] continued to allow fire to burn actively through the night."

Damage assessments now put this fire's destruction total at 82 structures, and it's not clear how many of these were homes.

The CZU Lightning Complex, meanwhile, continues burning at 46-percent containment, and over 85,000 acres burned. Multiple evacuation orders remain in effect in both San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. And damages from the fire, at current count, include 1,490 structures destroyed.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images