- A yet-named member of the Oakland A's has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of today's game against the Houston Astros — which has been postponed. The game, scheduled to be played at Houston's Minute Maid Park, is now delayed (with no reschedule date currently set) out of an "abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted." [ABC7]
- With Alameda County now allowing outdoor personal care services, like haircuts and massages, East Bay barbershops are seeing "day-long" lines. “I mean we were sweating it out all day today, it was an emotional roller coaster,” said Atelier Studio and Salon owner and founder Karie Bennett to KPIX, adding “I think a good way to hold a meeting is to get everyone involved in the meeting who is going to have to deliver some information later.” [KPIX]
- The City College of San Francisco and San Francisco State University have reported massive declines in enrollment for the 2020 fall semester. The former institution saw an astounding 18 percent decrease between this semester and last year's, while the latter saw a more modest 8 percent drop for the same time period; both schools cite that the pandemic and the shift toward online learning have affected their enrollments. [SF Examiner]
- As the wildfires become more contained, at least 50,000 evacuees are now allowed back home. [KRON4]
- Another rowdy night of protests denouncing police brutality and organized in the name of Jacob Blake has left an officer injured and at least another six individuals were arrested. [Chronicle]
- Sans San Francisco: you can now cool off at a few open public pools around the Bay Area... as long as you're ready to make a reservation in advance. [SFGATE]
- The Mission District's beloved Cesar Chavez mural may come be demolished; you can donate here to ensure it doesn't come crumbling down. [Mission Local]
- Tomorrow, most Berkeley buses will operate again after taking the weekend to conduct COVID-19 cleanings. [Berkeleyside]
- ABC is set to honor Chadwick Boseman by playing Black Panther tonight that'll include a special tribute to the movie's lead actor who passed away Friday from advanced colon cancer. [Variety]
Image: James Rathmell