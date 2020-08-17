- As the heatwave lingers, PG&E says to expect more rolling blackouts this week. The blackouts will last one to two hours and will likely not hit the same places that already had them in recent days. [SF Business Times]
- A Safeway employee was fatally shot in the parking lot of a shopping center in American Canyon on Sunday. Shootings in the Napa County town are rare, and the victim, Nathan Garza, was an 18-year-old native of Fairfield. A 23-year-old suspect from Martinez was arrested two hours later. [CBS SF / Chronicle]
- One person died in a house fire in SF's Bayview District on Sunday evening. The fire broke out at a single-family home at 1160 Fitzgerald Avenue, near Candlestick Point, around 5:40 p.m. [CBS SF]
- Victims of the Golden State Killer will be back in court this week to give testimony about their trauma ahead of his sentencing. The extraordinary four days of testimony are the culmination of a plea deal that convicted rapist and murder Joseph James DeAngelo took in June. [LA Times]
- The Deer Fire and the Marsh Fire, near the East Bay communities of Brentwood and Sunol, respectively, continue burning and threatening homes after being sparked by Sunday morning lightning strikes. [KTVU]
- The virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. Pacific Time, with Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders serving as headliners. [New York Times]
- The FDA has approved a cheaper, faster, saliva-based COVID-19 test. [ABC7]
- Some experts are now suggesting that herd immunity with the coronavirus might be adequately reached at around 45 to 50 percent of a city's population, meaning that parts of New York and Mumbai may have already reached the threshold for drastically slowing infections. [New York Times]
- California's Death Valley reach 130 degrees over the weekend, possibly marking the hottest temperature ever recorded. [Chronicle]