- This weekend's California-wide heatwave (that’s expected to linger into next week) caused parts of the Bay Area to see historic high temperatures Friday. Over a dozen cities — including Oakland, Redwood City, and San Francisco — in our slice of Northern California recorded highs yesterday on average ten to twenty degrees hotter than normal; the mercury rose to around 95 in SF Friday — with cities like Redwood City, San Jose, and Gilroy seeing triple-digit temperatures. [ABC7]
☀ Excessive heat warning continues for the interior thru Wednesday.— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 15, 2020
☀ Heat advisory has been issued for Saturday covering same areas as yesterday (see map). Temps are expected to be lower than Fri's but still hot. Mid PM winds will bring limited relief to the nearshore areas. pic.twitter.com/HMBnwMfsTD
- Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey was keen on decentralizing Twitter's offices long before the pandemic began. In a recent interview with "The Boardroom: Out of Office" podcast, Dorsey proclaimed he’s been adamant on moving away from physical business offices for the social media company for some time because, by and large, "no one wants to move to San Francisco anymore, no one can afford to live in San Francisco anymore [...]." [Business Insider]
- A federal civil rights case against the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) says the San Jose police has a "culture of excessive force that has resulted in injuries and deaths," with more evidence of that recently found when body camera footage surfaced showing an on-duty SJPD officer allegedly tasing and using a riot gun on a couple celebrating a birthday at a South Bay hotel in May of 2019. [ABC7]
- A San Francisco Bay Area judge ordered the McDonald’s at 4514 Telegraph Avenue in Oakland — the same one that workers claimed infected 35 people — to abide by increased health and safety protocols to help stop the spread of COVID-19. [KPIX]
- California is among the 46 states that were given a notice from the United States Postal Service Friday warning voting delays are likely as certain services, mailboxes, and sorting centers go offline amid scarce financial resources. [Washington Post]
- In a roundabout metaphor for the current times: The Creamery, a cafe frequented by tech industry elites and startup royalty, has closed after twelve years of business. [Chronicle]
- Everyone could use a mental health day during these synaptically swaying times — and here's a list of five ways to do so in San Francisco. [The Bold Italic]
- And try to stay cool this weekend (and, likely, next week too) with help from the affordable, silky smooth ice cream scooped out from Miyako Old Fashioned Ice Cream — the only Black-owned ice cream parlor in the city. [Hoodline]
Image: Mattia Bericchia, taken before pandemic began