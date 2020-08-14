- Owners of the so-called Monster in the Mission development at 16th and Mission are in a legal dispute with each other that could once again put the 100-percent-affordable project in jeopardy. A Boston hedge fund that has a controlling interest in the property alleges that Maximus Real Estate Partners is refusing to sign off on a deal to sell the property to a third developer who is planning to donate it back to the city to satisfy its affordable housing requirement. Back in February, Curbed declared the project dead after Maximus had listed the property for sale. [Chronicle]
- ICYMI, it's super hot out there, but San Francisco still probably isn't going to see crazy high temps. It's happened before, though, when they said it wouldn't, and the rest of the Bay is in for a scorcher. [ABC7]
- The coalition of small gyms in San Francisco that is fighting to reopen is raising the pressure with a legal filing against the city. [CBS SF]
- A brush fire broke out in Cotati this afternoon, sparked by a broken power line. [CBS SF]
- There was flaring going on at Chevron's Richmond refinery on Friday, in the midst of a Spare-the-Air day. [KRON4]
- There's now a privacy debate about whether schools should require students doing distance learning to turn the cameras on on their home computers. [KTVU]
- During the virtual Democratic convention, Trump is planning to host live events in Arizona, Minnesota, and Wisconsin to attack Biden. [ABC7]