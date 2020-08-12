- An allegedly reckless driver has been booked on manslaughter charges after hitting a pedestrian on Cathedral Hill in San Francisco on Tuesday morning. The collision took place at Geary and Gough around 7 a.m. yesterday, and the driver reportedly drove into a crosswalk on a red light. [Chronicle]
- After decades of failed attempts, the SF Board of Supervisors just approved an 1,100-unit residential project to move forward adjacent to City College, by the Balboa Reservoir. The 17-acre project will be 50-percent affordable, with 150 units set aside for City College teachers and staff. [SF Business Times]
- A 3.9M earthquake struck near The Geysers in northern Sonoma County this morning and could be felt in Santa Rosa. The quake struck at 4:45 a.m., about 23 miles north of Santa Rosa. [CBS SF]
- There are a few more details about the apparent homicide Tuesday morning at UCSF's Ambulatory Care Center in the Inner Sunset, stemming from a physical fight caught on surveillance video. [KTVU]
- The former COO of Pinterest is suing the company saying she was fired for speaking out about pay inequity. [SF Business Times]
- Media titan Sumner Redstone, who turned his family drive-in business into ViacomCBS, has died at the age of 97. [Associated Press]
- A pinch-hitting Hunter Pence helped the Giants score a win over the Astros on Tuesday night. [Chronicle]
- Stanford football players are reeling from the PAC-12's decision to suspend play until next year due to the pandemic. [CBS SF]
