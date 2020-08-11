- As you'd imagine, there's a ton of Kamala coverage right now. After being named Biden's VP pick, the Chronicle runs down why it thinks she was picked, the NY Times has its take on the "pragmatic moderate," the NY Post recalls how "nasty" she was to Brett Kavanaugh, and Five Thirty Eight games out whether she's poised to be the leader of the party for the next 12 years.
- SF's Red Room Orchestra is performing this weekend at The Chapel's new outdoor stage, at its restaurant Curio, in a first-of-its kind show during the pandemic. It's a seated dinner, and it's a fundraiser for the Independent Venue Alliance, which is trying to call attention to their dire plight right now. [CBS SF]
- UCSF police are seeking a suspect in a possible homicide early Tuesday morning that stemmed from an altercation between two men on the Parnassus campus in the Inner Sunset. [Examiner]
- An arrest has been made in a brutal beating and sexual assault at a San Mateo bus stop last week. [CBS SF]
- A 32-year-old man was gunned down and killed Monday evening in the Sunnydale neighborhood of San Francisco. [Examiner]
- San Jose officials are debating the future of an unsanctioned Black Lives Matter street mural that spans several busy city blocks. [CBS SF]
- It's going to be extremely easy to transfer into SF State next year. [Chronicle]
- Muni rail service resumes August 22, and SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin has some updates. [Streetsblog]
- The famed Dipsea Trail in Marin County has finally gotten some trail markers. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco is getting short on hot dog spots after the closures of Dapper Dog, Grem's Good Dog, and What's Up Dog? [Eater]
