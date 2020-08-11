Three people were stabbed at a home in unincorporated Redwood City early Tuesday morning, with one of the victims dead, and the person suspected in the stabbing was found dead at the scene.

The incident, about which little is known as of this writing, occurred at around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Sequoia Avenue in San Mateo County, just outside of Redwood City, east of Atherton. As KPIX reports, three adult victims were found stabbed in the home, one fatally — and the suspected perpetrator was someone known to the victims. That person was found dead as well, according to a San Mateo Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital, according to NBC Bay Area.

Detective Rosemerry Blankswade gave a briefing on the incident in a Twitter video posted by the sheriff's office.

"The suspect was known to this family, and we are looking into a possible motive," she says.

We are investigating a homicide that occurred around 5:20 this morning in a residence on Sequoia Avenue in unincorporated Redwood City.

-The suspect is deceased.

-3 adult victims have been stabbed

-1 victim is deceased.

-This is an isolated incident.



— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) August 11, 2020

Blankswade says this was an isolated incident. And no one in involved is yet being publicly identified.

We'll update you as we learn more.