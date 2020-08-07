Golf great Tiger Woods may have just lost some fans in the Bay Area, after he was overheard Thursday morning chatting with another player about how much he hates the San Francisco Giants.

Woods was engaging in some small talk with fellow PGA Championship competitor Rory McIlroy on the 13th tee at TPC Harding Park yesterday, discussing how he refused to be seen with one of the special-edition orange-and-black golf bags that some golf club manufacturers had made to commemorate this championship in Giants territory. As the Chronicle reports, via a tweeted video from the tee — there are no spectators allowed at the tournament but there are plenty of cameras lurking — McIlroy, a native of Northern Ireland, can be heard saying, "I don't know enough about baseball [to understand]," after Woods pointed to one of the bags and said, "Giants colors... couldn't do it."

Woods, who grew up a Dodgers fan in Southern California, makes the comparison to soccer rivalries in the UK, to help McIlroy understand. McIlroy says he's a Manchester United fan, and Man U's biggest rival is Liverpool, McIlroy can be heard saying.

"So that’d be like Liverpool fucking colors on your bag," Woods says. "That’s how much we hate the Giants."

Oh, man. Watch your back, Woods!

Woods will be teeing off, once again in McIlroy's group, just before 2 p.m. today.

Hear the full dialogue below.

Here’s a little clip of the conversation between Tiger and Rory about the Giants, ManU and sports.



“Giants colors...couldn’t do it!” -Tiger#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/CivCYN63C7 — Michael B (@mr_balty) August 6, 2020

